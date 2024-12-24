Chanukah Family Night to begin Hanukkah celebrations in Rochester

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish holiday celebrating hope and light and starts Wednesday night.

Those in Rochester can celebrate as Chabad of Southern Minnesota will be holding its Chanukah Family Night on Wednesday.

There will be a lighting of the Menorah on 2nd Street followed by a Kosher Chinese dinner and game night.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free and open to all.