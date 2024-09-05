Channel One Regional Food Bank hosting “Empty Bowls To-Go” fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) — Channel One Regional Food Bank is helping those in need, and now you can do the same while enjoying a bowl of soup.

This is part of the 20th annual Empty Bowls To-Go fundraiser.

Pre-orders are now being accepted for the October fundraiser where participants can enjoy gourmet soups from local restaurants in a hand-painted bowl.

All the proceeds raised will go back into the community helping those experiencing food insecurity. Pre-orders must be submitted by October 2nd.

