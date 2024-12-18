Channel One receives $200,000 donation from Mayo Clinic

(ABC 6 News) – Channel One Regional Food Bank received a $200,000 donation from Mayo Clinic, a media release said Wednesday.

The donation will be used to address food security, according to Channel One.

“By making this donation, Mayo Clinic is demonstrating its commitment to the health and well-being of our community,” said Virginia Witherspoon, Channel One Regional Food Bank executive director. “This donation provides much-needed support for those facing food insecurity. We are grateful to Mayo Clinic for recognizing the unprecedented need for charity food and hope it encourages others to join us in making a difference this holiday season.”

The release noted that food insecurity is a leading social determinant of health. Additionally, the 2022 Olmsted County Community Health Needs Assessment included food security as a social and economic factor contributing to overall health.

“The impact of food insecurity extends beyond physical health: It affects mental health, educational outcomes, and economic stability,” said Erin Sexton, Mayo Clinic Senior Director of External Relations. “We are grateful for the work that Channel One is doing to ensure access to food in our region and hope this donation helps them meet the growing need, especially during the holiday season.”

In the release, an official from Channel One said this donation will help support its programs. These programs aim to address food insecurity across 14 counties in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Channel One reportedly has seen a large increase in the need for food, especially during the holiday season.

According to the release, Channel One Food Shelf saw approximately 2,202 household visits in the three days leading up to Thanksgiving. This was a 34% increase compared to the same time last year, It was an 83% increase from 2022.

If you would like to donate to Channel One, click HERE.