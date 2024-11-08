Changes made to roles of School Resource Officers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A state board overseeing police training and licensing made clarifications and changes to how School Resource Officers (SROs) do their jobs.

The new changes address use of force, arrests, concerns over liability, and protecting officers from potential lawsuits.

However, advocates for students with learning disabilities and former students of color say the new directive does not go far enough, especially when it comes to the “prone restraint.”

“When I read through this policy, I see a priority that prioritizes our wants of school districts and law enforcement over the needs of our students,” said Delia Samuel of Multicultural Autism Action Network.

State law requires police agencies with SROs to adopt the new changes by next fall.