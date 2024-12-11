Changes could be coming to Iowa colleges and universities

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, changes could be coming soon to the state’s colleges and universities.

Iowa House Republicans say they will be taking a closer look at higher education in the next legislative session through a new committee.

The committee chair said they will be looking at how colleges are spending taxpayer money and looking to cap how many Iowa colleges can raise tuition each year.

The Senate did not make its own higher education committee.