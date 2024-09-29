Chalk the Block returns to Rochester

The Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center hosted the fourth annual Chalk the Block event on Saturday.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center hosted the fourth annual Chalk the Block event on Saturday.

It featured 13 different chalk murals in various locations from 14 different local artists for the public to enjoy.

The event is a way to bring the joy of chalk art to Rochester and spread color across the city. Each mural this year represents the theme, “Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.”

Artist Tierney Parker says challenges in her own life led her to participate.

“I was homeless. I was living on a friends couch and I busted out one of my kids Crayola watercolor sets and I did my first painting, and one of my dear friends was like ‘oh my god I think this could be like a greeting card,’ and I was like ‘yeah right,’ and I ended up turning it into one and it kind of just took off from there,” Parker said.

Maggie Panetta is another local muralist, showing off her chalk art for the first time this year. Panetta was fortunate enough to have her mural outside her own business at the Pop’s Art Theater.

“I think it’s exciting to have art at different communities and spaces throughout town for folks to walk between and get a chance to look at each individual’s artists style,” Panetta said.

All murals were on display until 5 p.m. this evening.