Cerro Gordo Supervisor race decided by two votes; leads to recount

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a local race for Cerro Gordo County Supervisor was decided by just two votes, leading to a recount.

The race between Lori Meacham Ginapp and Carl Ginapp, who are distant cousins by marriage, could not have been any closer.

Meacham Ginapp won the Third District Supervisor seat, which covers the eastern portion of Cerro Gordo County, in a special election in 2022 by just five votes.

According to the initial count, Meacham Ginapp squeezed out another win Tuesday night by an even tighter margin.

Close races in Iowa do not trigger an automatic recount, but they are initiated at the candidate’s request. Ginapp has requested a recount, according to Cerro Gordo County Auditor Adam Wedmore.