Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam caller claiming to be an employee

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (CGCSO) reported that it has been made aware of several citizens receiving scam calls.

The caller claims to be an employee of CGCSO and is telling citizens they have unpaid fines, outstanding arrest warrants, or a need to appear in court to testify. CGCSO believes the caller may be attempting to gain personal information.

CGSO is reminding residents that employees will not make calls of this nature to citizens, and if you receive this type of call, end the call and report the incident to the sheriff’s office at 641-421-3000.