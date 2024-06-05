Cerro Gordo County Sheriff race narrows to two

The race for the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff narrowed to two after the Iowa Primary Election Tuesday.

Matt Klunder, David Hepperly, and Brian Koob all placed bids to become the next Cerro Gordo County Sheriff after the county’s current sheriff announced in January that he would be retiring.

All three candidates have local law enforcement experience in Cerro Gordo County.

Hepperly and Klunder were both vying for a spot on the Republican ticket, and polling data showed that though it was a tight race, Hepperly will be on the ticket in November.

“I’m ready to step up and be the sheriff, so that’s why I’m running. I want to continue what sheriff pals and I have done the last several years,” Hepperly said.

Koobs is running unopposed on the Democrat side, and said the race is just getting started for him.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m looking forward to meeting more of the citizens, I’ve been out and about a little bit talking to some of the citizens, but I’m really looking forward to going door knocking, I’m looking forward to being in the Fourth of July parade at clear lake,” Koobs said.

Cerro Gordo County voters will decide who their next sheriff will be on Nov. 5.