Cerro Gordo County Sheriff David Hepperly sworn in Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – Cerro Gordo County had a new sheriff sworn in Thursday, a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said.

The post said the following:

“This morning Sheriff David Hepperly was sworn in to office as the next Cerro Gordo County Sheriff. If you see Sheriff Hepperly around town please congratulate him on his new position.”

The new sheriff, David Hepperly, has been in law enforcement for decades, beginning his career at the Mason City Police Department in 1983.

RELATED: Two seek Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s position

In a tight race during the general election in November, Hepperly (R) beat democratic nominee Brian Koob by about 2,000 votes.

Hepperly will be taking the place of retiring Sheriff Kevin Pals, who had led the department since 2001.