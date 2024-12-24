Cerro Gordo County adopts restrictions for wind, solar projects on ag land

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance at their Monday, Dec. 23 meeting that restricts new construction of wind and solar energy projects on land zoned for agriculture use in rural parts of the county.

After a nearly two hour hearing, the Board waived the second and third hearing of the ordinance and passed it unanimously.

“I do believe in renewables, I do believe in wind, I do believe in solar,” said Supervisor Chris Watts, “but what’s happening right now here in Cerro Gordo County, I just don’t believe it is right.”

The ban effectively makes permanent a moratorium that was put in place last year amid proposals for a 3600-acre solar project from Chicago-based Ranger Power raised concern among landowners.

“We don’t want this here,” said Cerro Gordo County resident Mary Lee Jones.

The county’s Planning & Zoning Commission released a report stating that, “… industrial, utility-scale wind

energy conversion systems, solar installations, and battery storage systems [would] not be an appropriate

use of agricultural land,” in the county.

The measure came after a study and report from the Planning & Zoning Commission found that industrial-scale wind and solar generation did not meet thresholds laid out in the county’s comprehensive plan, specifically: