Cerro Gordo and Worth County crop pesticide certification clinic to be held in Manly

(ABC 6 News) — North Iowa and southern Minnesota farmers and agribusiness leaders are being invited to a private pesticide recertification meeting and crop clinic.

The event will be held at Beethel United Methodist Church in Manly on Friday, December 6 and will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Farmers will have the opportunity to renew their Private Pesticide Applicators License at this meeting.

The two featured speakers for this years’ crop clinic are Dr. Erin Hodgson, Iowa State University Extension Entomologist and ISU Extension Farm Management Specialist, Eric Weuve who are going to cover information on corn and soybean insect pest management and crop costs and returns.

Angie Rieck-Hinz, Regional Extension Agronomist will lead the Private Farm Pesticide Recertification session to kick-off the meeting with pesticide applicators pre-registrations at around 9 a.m.

Pesticide applicators and those planning to attend may call Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist and Lacey Waller, Program Coordinator at the Worth County Extension Office at 641-324-1531 for more information and to get their free meal reservation in by Wednesday, December 4.

Flu shots will be available beginning approximately one hour before the meeting as well as a free farm respirator check.