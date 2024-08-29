Central Iowa VA Virtual Health schedules visit in Osage

(ABC 6 News) — Central Iowa VA Virtual Health has scheduled an onsite visit to provide services to veterans in Osage.

The visit will take place on September 30th at 415 Pleasant Street in the Community Service Parking Lot and will run from 9 AM until 1 PM.

The unit will allow Veterans to schedule appointments to meet with their VA healthcare provider in a secure and private Virtual Medical Room.

Some of the services available for scheduling include cardiology, tele-wound, mental health, nutrition, and more.

Meanwhile, walk-in availability includes blood pressure checks, home telehealth screening/enrollment scheduling, live telehealth scheduling, and My HealtheVet Enrollment.

To schedule a visit and learn more, call 515-401-5452.