Celebrating diversity through food

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Arts and Sciences Academy held an international food festival on Saturday.

The aim of the event was a celebration of unity and diversity. Those in attendance were able to try mouth watering dishes from over ten different cultures.

According to the organizers say now is a time where inclusivity and understanding is more important than ever.

The event offers people a unique opportunity to expand their cultural horizons, while indulging in delectable flavors.