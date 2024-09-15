Celebrating Abilities returns for sixth year

Ability Building Company's (ABC) Celebrating Abilities fundraiser returned for its sixth year on Saturday.

(ABC 6 News) — Ability Building Company’s (ABC) Celebrating Abilities fundraiser returned for its sixth year on Saturday.

Dozens of people came out to Little Thistle Brewing Company to celebrate and raise money for ABC.

The support from the community helps ABC provide services for disabled adults in our area and help them live inclusively.

“People with disabilities should be able to be able to be in the community just as you and i are, they just need a little extra support to do so,” Crystal Heim, Public Relations Manager for ABC, said.

All the money raised will go towards the programs already offered by ABC, which will allow them to continue their mission.

“This is gonna open up a lot of opportunities for the people we serve, it gonna help us you know sustain our operations,” Sarah Timmerman, executive director of ABC, said.

