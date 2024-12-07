Cedars Senior Living Community hosts Tour of Trees holiday event

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Austin, holiday cheer was being spread like confetti on Friday at the Cedars Senior Living Community.

The community kicked off its second annual Tour of Trees event in which it not only lit up the place with lights, but residents and the community voted on which tree out of 12 was their favorite.

The trees were decorated with different themes. Some of the themes included a veterans tree, some based on sports teams, and even on decorated with poker chips.

The decorating process for the event took about a month.

The trees will be up through December and into the first week of January for guests to enjoy.