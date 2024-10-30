CDC study suggests teen screen time is on the rise

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A new CDC study is raising the alarms on screen time for teenagers.

The study found about half of those studies ages 12 to 17 are on screens for at least four hours per day, which does not include screen time during school.

About 25% of teens who spent over four hours on devices report anxiety or depression symptoms within the past two weeks.

The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends parents consider the quality of interactions with digital media as well as quantity.