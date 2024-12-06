Catching up with former ABC 6 News anchor Ross Becker

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Ross Becker has covered some of the biggest news stories in TV, spanning the United States and beyond.

Becker has spent 50 years not just telling stories but immersing himself in them, and if you were here from 2019-2021, you were fortunate enough to hear some of his stories too.

On Thursday, Becker returned to the ABC 6 News studio to catch up with anchor Robin Wolfram and talk about his new book “What You Saw and What You Didn’t.”

Catch the full interview in the video above as Becker tells some of the most memorable stories he has covered throughout his career.