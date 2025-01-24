Castle Con debuts at Rochester’s Chateau Theatre

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Castle Con, a weekend-long tabletop gaming extravaganza, is making its grand debut in Rochester’s Chateau Theatre.

Castle Con is a celebration of all types of tabletop games, allowing experienced players to expand their networks while also giving newcomers a judgement-free introduction.

Players can participate in family-friendly classics or epic role-playing adventures.

I think people were craving an in-person event. It’s hard post-Covid. A lot of things are digital now. I think it is great to have a thing were you can go meet face-to-face, and hopefully in the coming weeks, people play more games with each other and meet new people and have friends they didn’t have before they came here,” said David Razidlo, the owner of Game Haven.

Castle Con runs all weekend until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday as well as from 11-5 on Sunday.

Weekend passes cost $25 while single-day passes start at $5. Kids under 13 get in for free.