Castle Con, a tabletop gaming convention, coming to downtown Rochester January 24

(ABC 6 News) – A tabletop gaming convention is coming to Rochester in January, a press release from Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) said Friday.

The convention is called Castle Con.

Castle Con will have a wide range of board games, from family-friendly classics to role-playing adventures. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

“Castle Con is for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned board game enthusiast or just curious to try something new,” said David Razidlo, owner of Game Haven and the person behind Castle Con. “There will be organized events, open gaming tables, specialty food and drinks, contests, and giveaways. Board gaming has become an increasingly popular way to connect offline, and Castle Con is a perfect chance to escape the winter blues, have fun, and create memories in a remarkable venue.”

The convention kicks off at noon on January 24 at the Historic Chateau Theatre. It will run until January 26.

Participants can join for just a day or the whole weekend. Volunteers will be on hand to guide attendees through games and provide a welcoming experience for newcomers, the release said.

“When David first came to the Rochester Downtown Alliance office to share his vision and apply for an RDA Start-Up Grant, we were immediately thrilled about Castle Con,” said Shawn Fagan, Executive Director of the RDA. “David’s passion for gaming and connecting people is extraordinary. Whether your go-to is Uno or a deep-dive tabletop campaign, this event has something for you. It’s an amazing way to bring people together and experience something unique in Rochester this January.”

Razidlo added, “Board games have an incredible way of breaking down barriers. You don’t need to share interests or backgrounds to sit down and enjoy a game with someone. That’s what Castle Con is all about— creating opportunities to make new friends and lasting memories.”

Tickets

Weekend pass: $25.

Single-day tickets: $5-$15.

Sunday is Family Day, when kids 13 and under attend free all weekend long.

To purchase Castle Con tickets, click HERE.