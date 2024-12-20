Caroling on the run

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The snow couldn’t have come at a better time for one Rochester running club to use the snowflakes as a backdrop to spread some holiday cheer today.

From Jingle Bells to Silent Night, Rochester’s’ team R.E.D. brought that Christmas magic straight to the table.

“Just looking forward to seeing the surprised look on people’s faces when we walk into a restaurant and start singing,” Casey Kuker said.

It wasn’t just the sweet sound of Christmas carols, some lucky people even got a little cash to kick off their holiday.

“We have the ability to share with others, we share our voice, and we can share a little bit of cash, and maybe make someone’s day a little brighter,” Team R.E.D. founder Tom O’Leary said.

It’s the surprised faces the runners say, brings them back to do it all over again every year.

“We’re all out here together and that’s kind of what helps motivates us is the group effort and the community,” Kuker said.

They were also in their best festive attire. Christmas lights, Santa hats, and reindeer antlers were just a few items you might’ve saw as this group ran around town.