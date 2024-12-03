Cargill lays off 5% of its workforce

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A devastating announcement came on Tuesday from one of Minnesota’s largest food corporations.

Food supply chain Cargill will be laying off 5% of its total workforce. The announcement is expected to impact thousands of employees across the globe.

So far, the company has not provided specifics on the cuts, but according to a 2024 report from the company, it employs more than 160,000 employees globally.

This means a 5% cut would result in approximately 8000 job losses.