Caravan for Disability Freedom and Justice to stop at the Spam Museum

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, The Caravan for Disability Freedom and Justice will stop at The Spam Museum.

The stop is part of a 20,000-mile route to share a message that encourages civic engagement and awareness of issues facing the disability community.

The Caravan is sponsored by TheInclusiveDad.com and also works to organize a national approach to these issues.