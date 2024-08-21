Car seat check event in Olmsted County

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Olmsted County, Wednesday is all about giving many some extra help when it comes to installing car seats.

With car seat laws going into effect this month in Minnesota, county public health officials want to make sure that every child is safe.

On Wednesday, child passenger safety technicians helped educate people on how to install car seats under the new rules.

The technicians say that strapping your child in correctly is a small effort to making sure they always get home safe.