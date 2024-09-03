UPDATE: Car crashes into tree and building Tuesday morning in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) says that officers are at the scene of a single vehicle accident in Rochester.

The crash happened on Valley High Dr. NW near 15 St, NW, and Valley High Drive NW is temporarily closed in that area because of the accident, according to RPD. An SUV crashed into a tree and building around 7:20 a.m.

RPD says preliminary information shows the driver was seriously injured. Its Forensic Mapping Unit is now working to determine what happened.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they are released.