Canton Day Off highlights small town spirit

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – For the 145th year of Canton Day Off, organizers added something new for the community to experience – a car show.

“Small town, you get all the people joined together and it’s a good family community,” Canton Day Off volunteer Devry Kerns said.

The inaugural car show exceeded expectations with over 50 cars registered. The high turnout was something that excited everyone.

“We got everything from Fords to GM cars, all the way up to Dodges, and Plymouths, it’s a really good spread on what we got here,” car show participant Alex Hepperle said.

Hepperle always tries to make it out to Canton Day Off when he can because of how the event brings everyone together.

“It’s just probably one of the greatest little town celebrations I’ve ever seen, I’ve been to other ones around here and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a community as close knit as the Canton Days Off community is.”

Events like this highlight the strength of Canton’s small-town community, and all the charm it has to offer.