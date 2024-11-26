Cannabis license lottery on hold in Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, Tuesday’s much anticipated lottery for new cannabis license applicants in on hold.

At least 10 applicants filed a lawsuit against the Office of Cannabis Management, accusing the state of inappropriately rejecting applicants.

OCM claims about one-third of the 1800 applicants moved on to the lottery phase.

In a statement of Friday, the agency defended its process and blamed hundreds of “straw applicants” trying to gain an unfair advantage.

