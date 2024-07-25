Cannabis business license preapproval opens

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — People hoping to be among the first to get a cannabis business license in Minnesota can now take the next step in the process.

On Wednesday, the state opened the preapproval application window for verified social equity applicants. This is only for people who are verified as such.

The application window will be open now through August 12th. Once the window closes, qualified applicants will then be allowed to enter into a license lottery this fall.