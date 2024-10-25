Candy Crawl returns to downtown Rochester

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The 2024 Downtown Candy Crawl is coming to Rochester on Saturday, October 26th, just in time for Halloween.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their best costume to enjoy music, games, and a photo booth. There will also be trick-or-treating throughout downtown Rochester at participating businesses.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Peace Plaza. Printed maps will be available at the Chateau Theater.