Campbell’s Soup making name change

(ABC 6 News) — Shareholders of Campbell’s Soup have overwhelmingly approved dropping “Soup” from its name.

The iconic food brand announced its intention to change the name just over two months ago.

Leaders say they want to be known as the “Campbell’s Company” to reflect more of its portfolio including brands like Prego sauce and Goldfish crackers.

Campbell’s says packing on its soups will not be affected.