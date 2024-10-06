Calvary Baptist Church hosts active shooter training

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s always better to be prepared than unprepared. That’s the motto driving Calvary Baptist Church in Rochester to host an active shooter training day on Saturday.

“These are techniques and tips that can help you learn to watch for threats and survive traumatic incidents,” said DJ Schilling, the director of Protect His House, the nation’s leader in faith-based safety training.

Schilling says the main focus of the training is a traffic light method.

“If everything is green that means everyone is kind of acting the same, but if somebody is in a yellow, there acting different than what the situation calls for. Whether it’s at a church, or a ballgame, or at the bar, or at dinner, whatever,” said Schilling.

The information church members learned will be valuable, not just inside the parish walls, but everywhere they go.

“The information that we share with churches, and people, is something that they can used anywhere,” said Schilling.

Church security is looking to be prepared in all instances.

“We had our congregation in one area, and we have our children’s church in another. So having that separation, we just felt it was good to be able to talk about how do we keep people safe in a variety of different places when we’re all separated,” said Craig Gillett, a member of the security team at Calvary Baptist Church.

Schilling hopes this will not only bring more knowledge to each session, but the community as a whole.

“The ultimate hope is that people can watch for some of these signs and tells of a potential threat and stop it before it comes a threat, stop it before we lose valuable life,” Schilling said.

For a link of more training events hosted by Protect his House, click here.