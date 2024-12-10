Caitlin Clark named Time’s 2024 Athlete of the Year

(KCRG) – Hawkeye legend and WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark can add another accolade to her résumé.

Tuesday, Clark was named Time Magazine’s Athlete of the Year 2024.

2024 has been a massive year for Clark. In February, she became the all-time NCAA scoring leader for women and men. The next month, she and her teammates would win their latest Big Ten Tournament title.

Clark’s dominance stretched into April as she lead Iowa to their second consecutive Final Four and National Championship Game appearance, where the Hawkeyes would fall to South Carolina, 87-75.

Just a week after the season ended, the Indiana Fever took Clark with the #1 pick in the WNBA Draft. Clark has quickly made her mark in the WNBA. She broke numerous league records and she guided Indiana to its first playoff appearance since 2016.