Caitlin Clark Foundation celebrates birthday by donating 22,000 children’s books

(KCRG) — Former Iowa Hawkeye and WNBA star Caitlin Clark celebrated her birthday Wednesday with a book donation.

The Caitlin Clark Foundation says it will distribute 22,000 brand-new children’s books.

They will go to programs serving underprivileged children across the country, thanks to a donation from Scholastic.

“Reading and education have always been hugely important in my life,” Clark said in a statement. “I remember picking out the books from the Scholastic flyer and how empowering that was for me as a child, and how motivated I was to read. I want to help kids have the same experience, to develop their reading skills and open their imaginations to dream big.”

The donation marks the beginning of an ongoing collaboration between the Caitlin Clark Foundation and Scholastic’s national literacy program, the United States of Readers.