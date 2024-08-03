C.L.A.S.S. Car Club gears up for 40th anniversary of car cruise and show

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Clear Lake Auto Social Society is celebrating the 40th year of its annual cruise and auto show this weekend, with hundreds of classic cars in attendance.

Every year, the club puts on the event that attracts drivers from all over.

“I’ve had calls from car clubs in Nebraska and Missouri and Wisconsin,” said C.L.A.S.S. President David Fritz. “A lot of car clubs come.”

Four decades into the show, this year is no different.

The main event is expected to showcase 400-450 cars.

“People spend a lot of time and a lot of money and have a lot of pride in their classic cars,” said Fritz.

With so much variety in the show, there’s a little something for everyone.

Butch Buchanan is one of the attendees, having driven from Fargo, North Dakota to show his ride for the third time. His last visit was three years ago, and before that it was 10 years between appearances.

He says he always has a good time at the show.

“We really enjoy the cruise around the lake, really enjoy the Surf, the car show on Saturday is just great,” Buchanan said. “We just like coming down and (it’s) something different for us to do.”

Buchanan brought along his 1954 Kaiser Special, a car made in Michigan that, as he explains, is extremely rare.

“There was 250 of these made,” he said, “And to our knowledge, according to the Kaiser Club, there’s only 17 of these left known to exist.”

Of course, every car is special in its own way.

“If you talk to a lot of the guys about their cars, they’ll tell you how unique theirs is,” said Fritz. “Not only to them as individuals, but the uniqueness of the year of their care and they know all the details of it. They just love to talk about their cars.”

The fun carries into the weekend, with the main car show taking place in downtown all day Saturday, August 3.

For more details on what to expect, visit the club’s Facebook page here.