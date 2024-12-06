Byron superintendent resigns, email sent to district parents

(ABC 6 News) – According to an email sent to Byron Public School District families, Supt. Mike Neubeck has submitted his resignation.

Neubeck will leave Byron Public Schools June 30, 2025, according to the email.

The school board expressed its “sincere gratitude” to Neubeck for his “leadership and significant contributions” to the district since he arrived in 2021, according to the email.

Neubeck’s resignation comes after community members called en masse for him to leave the district, citing the failed school referendum and allegations that he had mishandled the budget.

At last update, the Byron school district was $2 million over budget.

According to a recent schoolboard meeting, Neubeck and the school district had incorrectly calculated base salary costs, and had not realized for most of a school year.

