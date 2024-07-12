Byron School District will keep SRO in place

(ABC 6 News) — According to a Facebook post from the City of Byron, the Byron School District will keep its School Resource Officer in place.

In order to make this happen, the City of Byron and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office will split the cost of keeping a School Resource Officer in Byron schools on a temporary basis.

In prior years, the city, the school district, and the sheriff’s office split the cost of the SRO three ways.

However, budget cuts forced the school district to stop paying its portion of the cost for the SRO.

City council members unanimously approved this agreement at their meeting July 9. When the 2025 budget comes before the council, the cost for next year will be discussed at that time, according to City Administrator Al Roder via the post.

This agreement will cause an increase of $18,400 to the city’s law enforcement contract for the remainder of 2024.