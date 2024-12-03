Byron School Board talks superintendent evaluation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Superintendent Dr. Mike Neubeck was put in the spotlight, as the community listened in on his evaluation from the school board.

“I’m concerned about the misappropriation of funds possibly and the ramifications that are going to come of that,” said resident Randy Johnson.

The board quickly stated that the superintendent could improve on communication and finance.

“I wish we would’ve been provided a little more information about his review, we were just told very quickly he could work on communications and finances but that’s already public knowledge,” said resident Amber Freese.

Superintendent Neubeck said part of the communication was because they didn’t and still don’t have all of the numbers.

The school board is still waiting for numbers of the final audit which will come out on December 16th.

“Part of that transparency is people want to know where do we stand, what are the numbers, what does it look like, and we haven’t been able to say anything because we want to make sure that what we do say is verified, and it’s true before we move forward,” said Superintendent Neubeck.

The preliminary audit identified that the school district was $2 million over budget and superintendent Neubeck said it was because they didn’t have the correct base salaries.

It was something they didn’t realize until March.

“I would assume it would be human error, I found about it after the fact, after we went through all of this and started seeing it,” said Neubeck.

The school board presented how they will approach next year.

The plan is to make $1.6 million of budget adjustments to try to make up for the $2 million.

They also voted to take on a loan up to $3.5 million for next year to help meet financial obligations.

It’s not known what positions or programs would be cut as a result.

The school board also said to avoid future adjustments for the 2026-2027 school year, they would have to go for an operating referendum next November.