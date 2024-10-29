Byron residents concerned after letter says their water line may contain lead

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Several Byron residents are concerned after receiving a letter from the city informing them their pipes contain unknown material, which could be lead.

The letter comes as the city continues a process it started over the summer of identifying what’s in the city’s water service lines.

People whose homes were built prior to 1978 received a survey over the summer to identify what material their service lines are, as the city has no records for those homes.

“There’s a section of pipe that we don’t know. It doesn’t mean it’s good or bad, we simply don’t know. It could be a lead or a galvanized, or it could be copper,” said City Administrator Al Roder.

Around 350 residents received another letter in the past week informing them the city still does not know what their service lines are made of.

“We checked the basement right away and we have copper,” said Paula Sorensen after she received her letter.

The letter warns the unknown material could be lead, but Roder says he’s not concerned any homes contain pipes with harmful material.

“At this point, we can’t guarantee it because we don’t know, but the majority of the piping is likely not lead, we just can’t be comfortable until we know what all of the properties are,” said Roder.

However, after reading the effects lead exposure has on young children, Sorensen is very worried about the health of her six-year-old granddaughter who lives with her.

“In kindergarten she did perfect and in first grade we’re having a lot of not being able to focus and absolutely hyperactive,” said Sorensen.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, lead exposure in young children can cause learning and behavioral problems.

Sorensen’s home was built in 1960, and her family noticed the changes in her granddaughter just a few months after moving in last year.

“Starting this year, there’s no ability to keep her attention, she just can’t concentrate, and I’m like huh that’s everything they say on that letter,” said Sorensen.

Roder says all water in town is still safe to drink and use normally.

“Everything is safe, we’re required to test the water every year,” said Roder. “We have no indications of any lead in the water any place in town.”

The city’s website says, “As of 8/30/24 our inventory contains 0 lead, 0 galvanized requiring replacement, 354 unknown material, and 2167 non-lead service lines.”

To be safe, Sorensen is only letting her granddaughter drink bottled water until she can be tested to determine if the cause of her recent behavior is lead, or something else like ADHD.

“If there is lead, that’s something that we don’t want her to be anywhere near. I mean, we check the paint and everything in the house, so why wouldn’t we check the water?” said Sorensen.

Meanwhile, the city will keep working to identify the material of every unknown service line.

“Go to where you know the point where the water comes into the house, take a look at the piping coming into the house and let us know what is it that’s connecting to your water meter,” said Roder.

If you received a letter saying your pipes may have unknown material, you can check the materials for your service line by visiting the Lead Inventory Tracking Tool.

You can also call City Hall at 507-775-3400 to have someone come to your home and help you determine what material your service line is made of.