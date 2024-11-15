Byron High School awarded FutureForward Impact Grant

(ABC 6 News) — On Friday, Byron Public Schools announced that Byron High School had been awarded the FutureForward Impact Grant.

According to a Facebook post from Byron Public Schools, the $13,000 grant will support a collaborative outdoor classroom project, bringing together students and staff from Business, CTE, Art, Engineering, and FACS programs to transform the Plaza into an innovative learning space.

The project will feature things like outdoor pizza kitchens, sculptures, patio furniture, and dedicated learning areas to connect students with local businesses and post-secondary partners like Winona State University.