(ABC 6 News) – Byron Good Neighbor Days continues the festivities on Saturday.

The day kicked off with rise and shine outdoor yoga and coffee hosted by Bear Paw Coffee.

It was followed by activities like pickleball, an art fair and bean bag tournament, hosted by the American Legion.

Saturday was also Family Fun Day, with lots of activities for the kids, like face painting, yard games, inflatables and more.

The event will wrap up Sunday with a car show and parade.