Byron Fire Hall hosting hazardous waste collection

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, August 20th, the Byron Fire Hall will be hosting a hazardous waste collection.

This offers residents a way to safely dispose of corrosive, flammable, or poisonous household waste that may be in their homes.

It includes adhesives, aerosols, drain openers, floor polish, and other items.

The collection is free for households and runs from 3 PM until 6 PM.