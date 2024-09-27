Byron Fire Department hosts open house

ABC 6 NEWS — The Byron Fire Department is opening their doors and welcoming in the community for an open house at the beginning of October.

The open house will take place on Monday, October 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Byron Fire Hall.

BFD describes this as an “educational and entertaining evening” where children can tour fire trucks and watch demonstrations about the equipment the fire department uses on a daily basis.

This event will also give kids a chance to put out fires, with the help of the Byron Fire Department.