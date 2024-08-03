Busy weekend ahead for Minnesota Gov. Walz as VP audition continues

(KSTP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he’s not auditioning for a spot as Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate… but he certainly isn’t shying away from suggestions he’s among the leading contenders.

“I’m not interviewing for anything,” he said at a public safety news conference on Thursday. “I just am who I am and put it out there.”

That understated response to questions from reporters, including some national reporters now following him, is in contrast to his numerous national TV appearances and Democratic rebuttal he offered at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

He will also reportedly campaign for Harris in New Hampshire this weekend and be one of up to a half dozen VP contenders who will interview face-to-face with Harris this weekend.

“I have a record in Minnesota that’s extensive and I think people will take a look at that and they will make their decision that is best for them,” he said Thursday. “Whatever makes soon-to-be President Harris the most effective candidate and most effective president, that’s what they need to see and that will be up to her. Whatever she wants.”

Political analysts are divided along party lines on his potential viability as a vice presidential running mate.

“I think he’d like to think he is [a candidate for VP] and good for him for having good participation trophy he’ll have to take home from this VP contest but I don’t think he’ll bring her much,” says Republican Annette Meeks of the Freedom Foundation.

“Tim would be a great vice president of the United States of America if he gets the opportunity,” counters former Minnesota DFL Party Chair Mike Erlandson. “I think he’d be a great candidate. He’s already proven that as he’s done all of this national stuff.”

The most important time might be this weekend as Walz and other candidates continue trying to make positive impressions on the campaign trail and in person with Harris.

“It really is like the dating game, as people say at this point in time,” says Erlandson. “Who can make the best impression on America in a short amount of time.”