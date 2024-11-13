Bowling alley manager, employees charged with $45K theft from Rochester business

(ABC 6 News) – Three Rochester men face felony charges after allegedly skimming more than $45,000 from the ATM over two years.

Photo from Colonial Lanes’ public Facebook page

Timothy Donald Arnold, the former Colonial Lanes manager, is accused of stealing more than $37,000 from the business alone.

Arnold, 53, was charged Tuesday, Nov. 12, with three counts of felony theft.

Pheerayout See, 35, and Ravuth Thorng, 38, each face one charge of felony theft and one count of gross misdemeanor theft.

According to court documents filed Tuesday, on July 1, a higher-up contacted Rochester police and said three employees had stolen $45,720.

The man told officers at the end of the night, the three employees would ring a specific dollar amount into the register, to be transferred to the ATM. However, they would not transfer all of that money into said ATM.

The man allegedly showed RPD documented “inconsistencies” for each man. Arnold’s “inconsistencies” totaled $1,280 between January and June of 2023, $7860 between July and December of 2023, and $23,460 between January and June of 2024.

According to court documents, Thorng allegedly told police that Arnold would pocket money intended for the ATM, or use it to cover shortages made when he played E-tabs without paying for them.

See had $6,660 in documented “inconsistencies,” while Thorng had $2,040, according to court documents.

Both allegedly told police they had “fudged the numbers” to cover Arnold’s thefts.

Arnold denied creating E-tab shortages and taking money for personal gain, according to court documents, and said he had merely used the cash to cover shortages at the bar and E-tab machines.

Search warrants filed in early November allege that the Colonial Lanes accounting team audited the ATM at the Rochester location, which was how they found the discrepancies.

All three Colonial Lanes employees are scheduled to make first appearances in Olmsted County Court Dec. 23.