Burnsville AAA hosting TSA PreCheck pop-up event

(ABC 6 News) — If you are traveling for the holidays, you may want to sign up for TSA PreCheck to get through the airport quicker.

The Burnsville AAA is hosting an event all week long with agents there to help you enroll or renew a TSA PreCheck membership.

The sign-up process takes about five minutes, and the event is open from 9-5 through Friday.