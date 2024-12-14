Burglaries targeting Asian homes on the rise across the nation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC News stations across the nation are reporting burglaries targeting Asian homes and businesses are rising.

At least 100 of those burglaries have been reported in Colorado while communities in the northeast including Manchester and New Hampshire are also seeing these thefts on the rise.

Closer to home, the Rochester area saw five different homes hit with most of the burglaries taking place in northwest Rochester. One of the targeted homeowners said this is the third time it has happened to him in 10 years.

