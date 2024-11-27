Buddy the Elf making return to Mason City

(ABC 6 News) — The holiday season is here and to help Mason City celebrate, the city’s Elf on the Shelf, Buddy, is making a return on Sunday, December 1.

Throughout the month of December until Christmas Eve, Buddy will be visiting the Mason City community and stopping at various departments by sharing the good deeds of staff and the community.

According to a press release from the City of Mason City, staff believes this is a unique opportunity to raise awareness of the various services provided by the city’s different departments and partners.

Posts will appear toward the end of each day from December 1 to Christmas Eve on the City of Mason City Facebook page, recapping Buddy’s daily adventures.