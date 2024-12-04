Bringing comfort to Hope Lodge for Giving Tuesday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – December 3 is Giving Tuesday and the American Cancer Society received some help bringing comfort to their guests at Hope Lodge in Rochester.

Guests were surprised with more than 60 new Sleep Number beds.

“We believe that quality sleep is an important part of both cancer recovery as well as prevention,” sleep number senior director of public relations Julie Elepano said.

The new beds weren’t the only surprise. Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones was there to help out with the new mattresses.

“I know what a good bed can do in terms of accumulating sleep or just the recovery process or how important sleep is in the recovery process that is a lot of times overlooked,” Jones said.

Jones also took time to interact with guests, giving them memories they would never forget.

The joy on their faces was something everyone was happy to see.

“When you go through a cancer journey, all the time you feel alone, not only when you’re going through it but actually on the other side of it as well, and so here there’s a community, people feel welcomed, people feel there is someone with them in the journey,” vice president of Minnesota American Cancer Society Anthony Bass said.