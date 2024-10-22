Brief overnight I-90 traffic stoppages scheduled in Austin for bridge beam setting

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Motorists on Interstate 90 near the Cedar River in Austin will experience brief traffic stoppages from 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24 to 6 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25 as crews deliver and place beams on the eastbound Cedar River bridge, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

I-90 traffic in both directions will be stopped for approximately 15 minutes each time a beam is delivered at the construction site just east of the Fourth Street Northwest interchange. The truck delivering the beam will arrive in the eastbound lanes, stop, and allow cranes to attach and lift the beam into place over the river. Once the beam is removed from the truck, the truck will depart, and traffic will resume until the next delivery. Nine beams will be delivered and set overnight.

The eastbound Cedar River bridge is expected to be completed this season and will reopen to traffic in the coming months. Crews will return in spring 2025 to replace the westbound I-90 Cedar River bridge.

The next step in the three project is the demolition of the Fourth Street Northwest bridge, which is expected to occur in early November. Later this month, MnDOT will announce traffic detour routes during the demolition, and during the construction. Construction is expected to span this season through November 2025.

Here is a rundown of the construction work at the six sites from 2024-2026:

Oakland Avenue West (Highway 105), replace in 2024. Bridge opened to traffic on Oct. 18.

I-90 over Sixth Street Northeast, rehabilitate in 2024-2025, detours started in May

I-90 over Cedar River, replace in 2024-2025, traffic impacts started May 31

Fourth Street Northwest, replace in 2024-2025, detours started in May

14 th Street Northwest (Highway 218 north), replace in 2026

Street Northwest (Highway 218 north), replace in 2026 21st Street Northeast (Highway 218 south), replace in 2026

To learn more about the project, click here.