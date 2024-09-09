Bridge construction to shut down I-90 near Stewartville

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — I-90 travelers may find themselves detoured this Thursday.

Starting at 4 AM on September 12th, bridge construction will shut down sections of I-90 just west of Stewartville. The interstate will be closed between Olmsted County Road 6 and Highway 63 at Exit 209.

Because of this, drivers will need to be aware of some changes. If you are heading east, take Exit 205 to Olmsted County Road 6 and then head to Highway 63 North. Travel through Stewartville to get back on I-90.

For those heading west, take Exit 209-A to Highway 63 before traveling south to Olmsted County Road 6 and then head west to I-90.

I-90 is expected to reopen around 4 PM.